Woman’s Body Found After Poway (CA) House Fire

Teri Figueroa

The San Diego Union-Tribune

(MCT)

The body of a 65-year-old woman was found in a burning house in Poway early Friday morning, a sheriff’s sergeant said.

The home was destroyed in the fire, first reported about 2:30 a.m. at a house on Crocker Road, east of Espola Road, said Sgt. Greg Hampton of the department’s Bomb/Arson Unit.

“It burned a long time before a neighbor woke up and called it in,” he said.

A deputy arrived at the scene before fire crews, and found the one-story home overrun by fire.

Unable to enter the burning home, the deputy broke windows and tried to ascertain whether anyone was inside the house. That’s when the deputy noticed the woman lying in a bedroom, Hampton said.

She did not respond when the deputy spoke to her. Seconds later, her body was “overcome by flames,” Hampton said.

The Poway Fire Department arrived soon after and doused the fire.

Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson detectives are investigating.

“At this point, (the fire) doesn’t appear suspicious, but it’s early in the investigation,” Hampton said.

The name of the woman was not released.

