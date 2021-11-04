Wood Stove to Blame for Fort Edward (NY) House Fire

Michael Goot

Nov. 4—FORT EDWARD — A wood stove was the cause of a fire at a Fort Edward home on Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to a report just after 1 p.m. of a fire at 2083 state Route 4.

Fort Edward Fire Assistant Chief Bill Brown said dispatchers received a call from a person who spotted the fire from across the Hudson River.

In addition to Fort Edward, other responding departments included Argyle, Kingsbury, Middle Falls, Gansevoort, South Glens Falls and the Washington County Bureau of Fire. About 30 firefighters were on scene.

No one was home at the time and no one was injured, according to Brown. It took about an hour to get the fire under control.

The one-story waterfront cottage is a total loss. The American Red Cross is helping the residents.

The fire was accidental and appears to be caused by a wood stove located in the rear of the structure, according to Brown.

Washington County Fire Coordinator Glenn Bristol cited the likely cause as pyrolysis, which is the process when a substance’s ignition temperature is lowered after a constant cycle of heating up and cooling down.

State police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control. Route 4 from the intersection of Route 46 to the fire scene was shut down for several hours.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

