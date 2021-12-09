Worcester (MA) Remembers Fallen Firefighter Christopher Roy on Anniversary of LODD

Tom Matthews

Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, marks the three-year anniversary of the death of Worcester Firefighter Christopher Roy.

Roy was killed in 2018 while fighting a fire that broke out at 5-7 Lowell St. The 36-year-old Shrewsbury resident was assigned to Ladder 4 at the Webster Square Fire Station and had been with the department for two and a half years. He left behind his parents and 9-year-old daughter, Ava.

Roy became trapped on the second floor of the Lowell Street residence and succumbed to his injuries after his colleagues pulled him from the burning building.

Following Roy’s death, the Ava Roy Fund was established by Worcester Firefighters IAFF Local 1009 to help raise money for the firefighter’s daughter.

Months after the five-alarm blaze claimed the life of Roy, Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. announced that a suspect was being charged with the firefighter’s death.

A Worcester County grand jury indicted Momoh Kamara, of 157 Hartwell St. in West Boylston, on charges of second-degree murder, arson of a dwelling, armed burglary and malicious destruction of a motor vehicle, Early announced.

Kamara is a former resident of 5-7 Lowell St., Early said, the three-story building that caught fire on Dec. 9, 2018. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail.

The criminal case is still ongoing in Worcester Superior Court.

In 2019, Roy awarded the Medal of Honor by Governor Charlie Baker. Ava accepted the award for her father.

“You have a lot of your dad in you,” Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito told Ava. “You’re a good kid, you’re wonderful to see grow. It’s a real opportunity for all of us to see you grow into a wonderful girl and young lady someday. And to your grandparents, Michele and Ron — really amazing people. It’s a real honor to get to know you and your goodness. Your kindness and your love are very evident in your son, Chris, and he will always be remembered for the values you taught him and what he embraced as a firefighter in this commonwealth.”

