Worcester (MA) Remembers Firefighter Jon Davies Sr. a Decade After His Death

Mike Elfland

Telegram & Gazette

(MCT)

WORCESTER – Wednesday marks a decade since the line-of-duty death of Firefighter Jon Davies Sr.

He died Dec. 8, 2011, while battling a blaze in a house at 49 Arlington St.

A small memorial ceremony is typically held each year.

Davies and Firefighter Brian Carroll were caught in a collapse as they searched for a person believed trapped inside an apartment during an early morning fire. Both were pinned beneath debris. Carroll was rescued, and he recovered. Davies succumbed to his injuries.

Davies was 43.

December is a solemn month for the Fire Department. A week ago, firefighters paid tribute to the six colleagues who perished in the Worcester Cold Storage & Warehouse blaze on Dec. 3, 1999. And they will remember fallen Firefighter Christopher Roy, who died while battling a house fire on Lowell Street on Dec. 9, 2018.

