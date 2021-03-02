Yonkers (NY) Firefighters Respond to Raging House Fire

Photos by John Hopper

Information via FirstOnScenePhotos

At approximately 1:00 a.m. in the early hours of February 28, 2021, Yonkers 911 dispatchers started to receive multiple calls reporting a house on fire in the vicinity of Odell Avenue and Clover Street in the northwest section of the city.

A full assignment was dispatched sending four engines, two trucks, Rescue 1, and Battalion 2. Engine 310 arrived on scene first due to find a fully involved private dwelling.

All occupants were out of the home. Companies initiated a defensive attack, successfully protecting nearby exposures. Two master streams and multiple handlines were used to extinguish the blaze.

The fire rose to a second alarm with no mutual aid required.

More: firstonscenephotos.com.

