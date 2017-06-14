Photos: Oakland Park (FL) Firefighter Mural

01 / 13
02 / 13
03 / 13
04 / 13
05 / 13
06 / 13
07 / 13
08 / 13
09 / 13
10 / 13
11 / 13
12 / 13
13 / 13
READ ABOUT IT >>
Photos and art by Georgeta Fondos
http://www.muralsbygeorgeta.com/
http://www.georgetafondos.com/
Photos and art by Georgeta Fondos
http://www.muralsbygeorgeta.com/
http://www.georgetafondos.com/
We value your privacy. When you visit ClarionUX.com (and our family of websites), we use cookies to process your personal data in order to customize content and improve your site experience, provide social media features, analyze our traffic, and personalize advertising. By choosing “I Agree”, you understand and agree to Clarion’s Privacy Policy.