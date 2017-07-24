Army Firefighters Run 5K in Turnout Gear
Sgt. Curtis Carlin and Sgt. Alek Davis of the 487th Engineering Detachment (Firefighters), US Army Reserve, Fort Des Moines, Iowa, push toward the halfway point during a 5K run at Novo Selo Training Area (NSTA), Bulgaria, on July 21, 2017. The detachment’s primary mission is to provide primary fire protection for the base, and has been rotating between NSTA and another base in Romania since December 2016. (US Army photo by Master Sgt. JD Phippen)
Sgt. Alek Davis (l) and Sgt. Curtis Carlin of the 487th Engineering Detachment (Firefighters), US Army Reserve, Fort Des Moines, Iowa, participate in a 5K run at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria on July 21, 2017. The 487th Engineering Detachment is in the last two months of their near year-long deployment to provide fire protection as well as medical evacuation assistance to the base aid station. (US Army photo by Master Sgt. JD Phippen)
Sgt. Alek Davis of the 487th Engineering Detachment (Firefighters), US Army Reserve, Fort Des Moines, Iowa, breathes a sigh of relief after completing a 5K in full “turn-out” gear at Novo Selo Training Area (NSTA), Bulgaria July 21, 2017. Davis used the event as a way to test how long his air tank would last when his respiratory rate was very high. The 487th Engineering Detachment is in the last two months of their near year-long deployment to provide fire protection as well as medical evacuation assistance to the base aid station. (US Army photo by Master Sgt. JD Phippen)
Sgt. Alek Davis (left) and Sgt. Curtis Carlin (right) of the 487th Engineering Detachment (Firefighters), US Army Reserve, Fort Des Moines, Iowa, pause for a photograph with race organizer Maria Diaz (center), Fitness Coordinator, US Army Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) at Novo Selo Training Area (NSTA), Bulgaria, on July 21, 2017. The Soldiers completed a 5K race on NSTA in full “turn-out” gear in part to honor fallen firefighters. (US Army photo by Master Sgt. JD Phippen)