Glenside (PA) Train vs. Tractor Trailer Crash

At approximately 0952 hours on July 7, 2017, fire apparatus the Glenside (PA) Fire Company; Ogontz Fire Company, Elkins Park, PA; and Weldon Fire Company, Glenside, PA, were dispatched to a reported collision between a passenger train and a vehicle. Units were dispatched to an intersection where train tracks cross, but first arriving units found no train or truck. Police department units on scene reported the train and truck to be farther north on the tracks, with best access being behind a commercial building previously used to manufacture inks. The tractor trailer had been there to collect scrap metal from the ink manufacturer.

All occupants had exited the truck prior to it being struck by the train. There were no injuries to occupants of the tractor trailer or the train.

The train did not derail as a result of the impact.

Fire department units cleared the scene after controlling any hazards.

Photos courtesy of Weldon Fire Company.