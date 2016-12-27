Uncategorized

Gallery: Manhattan 4th Alarm 10-77 Box 932

Manhattan Fire

Firefighters load an injured person into an ambulance during a fire on the west side of Manhattan in New York, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. About a dozen people, including a few firefighters, have been injured in the fire at a high-rise building on Manhattan's Upper West Side. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Manhattan Fire

Water leaks from a broken roof as a man rests near a firefighter in the lounge of a high-rise building after a fire is under control on the west side of Manhattan in New York, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. Dozens of people have been injured in the fire on Manhattan's Upper West Side. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Manhattan Fire

A woman looks at a building fire as she waits to enter the restricted area blocked by the police on the west side of Manhattan in New York, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. About a dozen people, including a few firefighters, have been injured in the fire at a high-rise building on Manhattan's Upper West Side. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Two women use the phone as firefighters and police gather in the lounge of a building after a fire there got under control on the west side of Manhattan in New York, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. Dozens of people have been injured in the fire at the high-rise building on Manhattan's Upper West Side. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Manhattan Fire

Firefighters work a building fire on the west side of Manhattan in New York, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. Dozens of people have been injured in the fire at the high-rise building on Manhattan's Upper West Side. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Manhattan Fire

Firefighters load an injured person into an ambulance during a fire on the west side of Manhattan in New York, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. About a dozen people, including a few firefighters, have been injured in the fire at a high-rise building on Manhattan's Upper West Side. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Manhattan Fire

Firefighters carry an injured person to an ambulance during a fire on the west side of Manhattan in New York, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. About a dozen people, including a few firefighters, have been injured in the fire at a high-rise building on Manhattan's Upper West Side. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Manhattan Fire

Firefighters load an injured person into an ambulance during a fire on the west side of Manhattan in New York, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. About a dozen people, including a few firefighters, have been injured in the fire at a high-rise building on Manhattan's Upper West Side. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Manhattan Fire

Firefighters carry an injured person to an ambulance during a fire on the west side of Manhattan in New York, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. Dozens of people have been injured in the fire at the high-rise building on Manhattan's Upper West Side. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Manhattan Fire

Firefighters carry equipment as they work a fire on the west side of Manhattan in New York, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. Dozens of people have been injured in the fire at the high-rise building on Manhattan's Upper West Side. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Manhattan Fire

Firefighters gather in the lounge of the building as the fire is under control during a fire on the west side of Manhattan in New York, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. Dozens of people have been injured in the fire on Manhattan's Upper West Side. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Manhattan Fire

People gather outside a building as police officers block the area and firefighters work a fire on the west side of Manhattan in New York, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. Dozens of people have been injured in the fire at the high-rise building on Manhattan's Upper West Side. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)