Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) Application Period Opens

The application period for Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) FY 2021 has opened and runs from November 8-December 17, 2021.

More information and guidance documentation can be found here: https://www.fema.gov/media-collection/fy-2021-assistance-firefighters-grant-afg-application-guidance-materials

The primary goal of the AFG is to meet the firefighting and emergency response needs of fire departments and non-affiliated emergency medical service organizations. Since 2001, AFG has helped firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Web site, as of September 21, 2021, FEMA has made 1,887 awards totaling $319.5 million.