Fire Departments in NJ and MD Awarded $25K Google Grants

Google Nest, manufacturer of the Nest Protect Smoke and CO alarm, and The Leary Firefighters Foundation, founded by actor and activist Denis Leary, have partnered for the 5th annual “Thank You Grant” in 2021. In the spirit of the Thanksgiving holiday, the grant awards two deserving fire departments across the country with $25,000 grants for new Google technology and equipment, so they are better equipped to serve their communities.

As families prepare to gather for a safe Thanksgiving holiday, Google Nest has teamed up with The Leary Firefighters Foundation to announce the recipients of the company's 5th annual grant program, each receiving $25,000 in Google technology:

Mendham (NJ) Fire Department/Mendham Independent Hook & Ladder With the largest junior training program in their county that works with students ages 15-18 to train them for fire school, the Mendham Fire Department/Mendham Independent Hook & Ladder will greatly benefit from this new technology grant. Although the department receives funds from their local jurisdiction, they have been unable to keep up with the 10-20% increase in expenses per year. During COVID-19, the department was unable to fundraise at their typical in-person events, leading to further gaps in their overall budget. Despite these challenges, the department remains eager to improve their training and technology.

Arbutus (MD) Volunteer Fire Department The second-busiest station in the Baltimore area, the Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department has felt a significant impact from COVID-19 as their primary funding comes from event space rentals and in-person fundraisers and they do not receive funding from their city/county. Despite these challenges, the department remains hopeful, resourceful, and dedicated to keeping their members and community safe.



The ongoing dedication to their community is more than deserving of 2021’s “Thank You Grant,” and Google is thankful for both departments unwavering commitment to their service area. Google’s partnership with the Leary Firefighters Foundation has distributed over $250,000 in technology to deserving fire departments across the country since 2016.

