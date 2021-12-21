Grants to Give the Gift of Life

How fire and EMS departments can obtain funding for medical equipment and training

Philadelphia (PA) firefighters instruct members of the community in responding to medical emergencies, including performing CPR, the use of AEDs, and more. Photo courtesy Philadelphia (PA) Fire Department.

By Mandy George

The holiday season is a time of traditions: family, food, friends. It is a celebration of life: homes are decorated; food is prepared; people gather to reconnect; people reach out to the community to discover ways they can be involved in helping others. For many, the holiday season is a nice change from the rest of the year. Those of us in public safety are very aware that medical and fire incidents do not take a break for the holiday season. Fire calls and medical calls may actually increase as people decorate, cook, gather, and travel1. It is always possible to have a situation where a family member or bystander will need to step in to help a victim survive. They may need to put a lid on a pan of burning food, ensure everyone is out of the house when a smoke alarm sounds, or even provide cardiac pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to a family member or friend who suffers from sudden cardiac arrest. Statistically, cardiac and noncardiac deaths peak during the holiday season. There are more heart attacks and sudden cardiac arrests on Christmas and New Year’s than during any other time of the year 2. This month we will explore different ways to find funding for the lifesaving medical equipment and training that can be used to benefit your department and community.

CPR Training

CPR training is a fundamental skill for all first responders. Many states and departments require the certification and recertification of providers in this skill to maintain compliance. However, the quality of the provider training can almost always be improved. If providers only take a CPR class once every two years and rarely practice the skill in the field with their crews, the performance will not be as efficient or effective as it could be if high-quality hands-on training was occurring on a more frequent basis. It can be challenging to find funding to pay for the training itself. Rural agencies should consider applying for a SIREN grant through the Department of Health and Human Services to assist with these costs.

Video: Hands-Only CPR

Firefighter Cardiac Arrest: Chain of Survival

The Essential Elements of Community Risk-Reduction

It is also important to recognize that bystanders and family members play a critical role in the “chain of survival.”3 Civilians need to know how to recognize sudden cardiac arrest, activate the emergency response system, and perform high-quality CPR. The ability of members of the community to perform in this way allows for a much higher likelihood of survival for the victims of cardiac arrest once firefighters and EMS arrive on scene. Many departments believe it is their responsibility to educate members of the community in CPR. The State Farm Good Neighbor Citizenship Company Grant4 is one source of funding that can be used for CPR training initiatives in the community. It can also be coupled with fire safety and disaster preparedness. Walmart is another organization that offers local community grants.5 The grant cycle begins in February and closes December 31. There may still be time to get something in for this year!

AEDs

Automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) are a lifesaving device that can be used by medical professionals and bystanders. An AED provides electrical stimulation to the heart when it is appropriate to treat a fatal heart rhythm known as ventricular fibrillation (v-fib). The electrical stimulation delivered by the AED is called defibrillation. Early defibrillation is part of the American Heart Association’s chain of survival. AEDs also play a significant factor in surviving an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. There have been many studies that have shown significant improvements in the numbers of lives saved when AEDs are readily available to be used by bystanders or civilian employees when they witness a sudden cardiac arrest6. Through the use of grant funds, training programs, and community partnerships, it is possible to increase the number of AEDs in the community and train members on how they are used. Apps can be used to dispatch off-duty providers and bystanders to out-of-hospital cardiac arrests. These programs even show participants where the nearest AED is located.

THE BENEFITS OF A PUBLIC ACCESS DEFIBRILLATION PROGRAM

The Shocking Truth About Defibrillators

There are several funding sources to consider for community AEDs. The Kroger Co. Foundation8 is a nonprofit organization focused on health and nutrition. They support efforts to build a healthier and stronger community. The Fraternal Order of Eagles also has a program that supports medical equipment and supply purchases9. It is important to contact these organizations directly to determine organizational eligibility and grant cycle periods.

Bleeding Control Kits

Life-threatening bleeds from freak accidents or motor vehicle collisions are a constant threat. From a very young age, most of us were taught how to apply a tourniquet or stop a bleeding wound so that we would be able to help each other when these events occurred. However, with the onset of mass violence affecting our communities more than ever, it is important to consider a renewed focus on bleeding control training for bystanders and basic bleeding control equipment availability throughout the community. There are some communities, for instance, that place a small bleeding control kit containing tourniquets and pressure dressings in the same cabinet as the AED. Members are trained on both skills and know where to find the equipment they need. This training can be provided to adults and children at the discretion of the parents and of educators. The Firehouse Subs Foundation10 and the Firefighters Charitable Foundation11 are two possible funding sources for bleeding control equipment and training. EMS.gov is comprehensive resource for the latest initiatives affecting community resources and training initiatives.

Stop the Bleeding: Basic Hemorrhage Control

Stop The Bleed: What It Is, Why It Matters, and What You Can Do To Help

The holidays are a time where it feels like you must be ready for everything: extra family coming over, extra calls at the station, extra gifts tucked away just in case you need them. This season, consider how grants could help your department and your community give the gift of life through CPR training, AEDs, and bleeding control kits. Happy Holidays!

Mandy George is a retired lieutenant in the Chesapeake (VA) Fire Department. She has a master’s degree in emergency and disaster management, a master’s degree in professional writing, and an associate’s degree in emergency medical services. She is also a Nationally Registered Paramedic (NRP) and a Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services (VAOEMS) Education Coordinator.

MORE MANDY GEORGE

Wildland Firefighting Grants

ISFSI and Fire Grant Peer Review

Conference and Education Grants

How the Peer Review and Subject Matter Expert Evaluation Process Can Make You a Better Grant Writer