Three NC Fire Departments Receive State Grants

Dec. 28—LAURINBURG — Fifty of the lowest-funded fire departments in North Carolina received a $5,000 grant, and three of them are in Scotland County.

Commissioner of Insurance and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey presented checks to Springhill Friendship Volunteer Fire Department, Gibson Southwest Volunteer Fire Department and Stewartsville Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday morning at the Scotland County Emergency Operations Center. The grants are funded by Blue Cross and Blue Shield, which provided $250,000 to rural fire departments.

“I got Blue Cross and Blue Shield to donate this money for our most needy fire departments,” Causey said. “When you go into many of our low wealth counties, they have these rural fire departments that have very little funding and they need all the help they can get. Our goal is to help those that need the most help.”

Causey said the money can be used to pay bills or buy equipment. Since many volunteer fire departments haven’t been able to fundraise due to the COVID-19 pandemic, grants such as this one go a long way. “For one of our very needy fire departments, $5,000 is a big deal. It goes a long way to help them. And then when we talk about the additional help that they’re going to get from the state, we hope 2022 will be a turnaround year for our volunteer fire departments in rural areas that need the most help.”

The fire departments like the ones in Scotland County don’t get funding from county or city government, Causey said.

“They have to rely on volunteers or raise the money. It takes money to run a fire department,” he added. “Anything with the name fire on it is going to be pricey.”

One set of turnout gear can cost upwards of $3,000 — and that doesn’t include the care for the gear. Causey said that after a fire, the equipment has to be cleaned to prevent the risk of cancer to the firefighter. In the new state budget, there’s $17 million dedicated to the Fire Fighters Fighting Cancer Act.

Firefighters who have been on a department’s roster for five years can receive $25,000 for medical expenses and reimbursements up to $12,000, said Chief state fire marshal Brian Taylor.

Blue Cross Blue Shield also provided an additional $250,000 to help fund mental health services for fire fighters so they don’t have to pay out of pocket for treatment, Causey said.

