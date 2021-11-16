Humpday Hangout: Fire Department Staffing

In this Humpday Hangout, Rick Lasky and Terry McGrath are joined by regulars John Salka and Bobby Halton to discuss staffing and making the most of who and how many you have.

Join us live on Fire Engineering’s Facebook at 1 p.m. Eastern on November 17, 2021, or watch this space for the discussion.

