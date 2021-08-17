Humpday Hangout: Fire in America

On this week’s Humpday Hangout, hosts Rick Lasky, Terry McGrath, and company speak with guest Butch Cobb, retired chief of the Jersey City (NJ) Fire Department and ISO, about our nation’s civilian fire deaths and property loses over the past 20-years and our current mission of protecting lives and property.

Join us live on Fire Engineering’s Facebook at 1 p.m. Eastern on August 18, 2021, or watch this space for the discussion.

