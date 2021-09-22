Humpday Hangout: Fire Officers and the PIO’s Role

On this week’s Humpday Hangout, Frank Ricci and company continue their discussion with Chief Brian Sky-Eagle about Houston’s fire officer association. They also speak with Greg Barta about the role of the public information officer (PIO) and some innovative techniques Orange County (CA) is using to inform the public.

Join us live on Fire Engineering’s Facebook at 1 p.m. Eastern on September 22, 2021, or watch this space for the discussion.

ALSO

Humpday Hangout: Lawyers, Guns, and Money

Humpday Hangout: Firefighter Protective Clothing

Humpday Hangout: Machinery Rescue

Humpday Hangout: Preparing for Civil Unrest