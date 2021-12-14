Humpday Hangout: Fire Service History and Traditions

Let’s talk the olden days. Time for a history lesson. Rick Lasky, Terry McGrath, Scott Thompson, and John Salka speak with “The Ol’ Professor” Glenn Corbett about fire service history.
Join us live on Fire Engineering’s Facebook at 1 p.m. Eastern on December 15, 2021, or watch this space for the discussion.
