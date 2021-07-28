Humpday Hangout: Firefighter Protective Clothing

On this week’s Humpday Hangout, Frank Ricci talks with Jim Burneka and Dr. Graham Peaslee about the NFPA open comment period for protective clothing.
To submit a comment, go to https://www.pfasfreeppe.com.
