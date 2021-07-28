Humpday Hangout: Firefighter Protective Clothing

Fire Engineering/YouTube

On this week’s Humpday Hangout, Frank Ricci talks with Jim Burneka and Dr. Graham Peaslee about the NFPA open comment period for protective clothing.

To submit a comment, go to https://www.pfasfreeppe.com.

RELATED

Fighting to Protect the Brave: Video Highlights Researcher Probing Toxic Chemicals in Firefighter PPE

Research: ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Gear Pose Risk to Firefighters

Researcher Responds to Claims About PFAS, Firefighter PPE

Your Gear, Your Life: Firefighter PPE Toxins and What to Do About Them

Join us live on Fire Engineering’s Facebook at 1 p.m. Eastern on July 28, 2021, or watch this space for the discussion.

ALSO

Humpday Hangout: Machinery Rescue

Humpday Hangout: Preparing for Civil Unrest

Humpday Hangout: The Wingspread Conference

Humpday Hangout: Saving the Volunteer Fire Department