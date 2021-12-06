Humpday Hangout: Leadership, Discipline, and Teamwork on the Hoseline

Hoseline operations without leadership, discipline, and teamwork are destined to fail, especially when an advance requires two or more engine companies. So what happens when there is not strong leadership and direction, strict adherence to orders and assigned positions on a hoseline, and everyone is not on the “same page”?

In this week’s Humpday Hangout, Mike Dugan, Bill Gustin, and the rest of the panel consider the impact of leadership on hoseline operations, including mistakes a fire officer may make in the field, eagerness and discipline during the advance, and premature deployment of hoselines.

Join us live on Fire Engineering’s Facebook at 1 p.m. Eastern on December 8, 2021, or watch this space for the discussion.

Sponsored by Key Hose: www.keyhose.com.

Humpday Hangout: The FDNY Engine Company Manual

Humpday Hangout: Water Supply, Attack Lines, and More

Humpday Hangout: Overcoming TIC Limitations

Humpday Hangout: Hose Load Configurations and Deployment Techniques