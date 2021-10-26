Humpday Hangout: Fireground Search

On this week’s Humpday Hangout, Frank Ricci and P.J. Norwood speak with guests Nick Ledin and Dustin Martinez about fireground search, including marrying the function of search with fire research and fire prevention messaging. They will also be joined by Bobby Halton to discuss vaccine mandates and the fire service.
Join us live on Fire Engineering’s Facebook at 1 p.m. Eastern on October 27, 2021, or watch this space for the discussion.
