Humpday Hangout: Helping Firefighters Get Back to Work After COVID-19

In this week’s Humpday Hangout, hosts Rick Lasky and Terry McGrath will talk to their guests about helping first responders get back to work after the virus. They review the path and the steps needed for a healthy return.
They discuss the medical complications of COVID-19 as they relate to firefighters as well as the stress of COVID 19 on the healthcare system with Dr. Tim Harris. They are also joined by members of the Fort Worth (TX) Fire Department, who share details about their unique program launched to assess its members who have contracted COVID-19 and assist them in returning to work.
Guests:
Assistant Chief Homer Robertson, Fort Worth (TX) Fire Department
Russell Burnham APA-C, Frontline Mobile Health
Mike Conner, Frontline Mobile Health
Dr. Tim Harris, Chief Medical Officer at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital of Denton
