Humpday Hangout: Helping Firefighters Get Back to Work After COVID-19

In this week’s Humpday Hangout, hosts Rick Lasky and Terry McGrath will talk to their guests about helping first responders get back to work after the virus. They review the path and the steps needed for a healthy return.

They discuss the medical complications of COVID-19 as they relate to firefighters as well as the stress of COVID 19 on the healthcare system with Dr. Tim Harris. They are also joined by members of the Fort Worth (TX) Fire Department, who share details about their unique program launched to assess its members who have contracted COVID-19 and assist them in returning to work.

Guests:

Assistant Chief Homer Robertson, Fort Worth (TX) Fire Department

Russell Burnham APA-C, Frontline Mobile Health

Mike Conner, Frontline Mobile Health

Dr. Tim Harris, Chief Medical Officer at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital of Denton

RELATED

Lessons Learned: SARS-CoV-2 and the Fire/EMS Profession

COVID-19: New Tools for a Different Type of Response

Fire Department Response to Healthcare Facilities During the COVID-19 Pandemic

After the Pandemic

ALSO

Humpday Hangout: Staying in Our Lane

Humpday Hangout: The Aggressive Fire Attack

Humpday Hangout: Riding Positions and First-Due Considerations

Humpday Hangout: Who Is Responsible for Morale?