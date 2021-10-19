Humpday Hangout: Mental Health: Taking Care of Your Team

In this Humpday Hangout, host Terry McGrath talks with guests Chief Joel Baker of the Austin (TX) Fire Department, Chief Les Stephens of the San Marcos (TX) Fire Department, and Captain Dena Ali of the Raleigh (NC) Fire Department about mental health awareness in the fire service.

Join us live on Fire Engineering’s Facebook at 1 p.m. Eastern on October 20, 2021, or watch this space for the discussion.

