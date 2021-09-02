Humpday Hangout: Overcoming TIC Limitations

The thermal imaging camera (TIC) is an immensely useful tool for firefighters, however it does have its limitations. Some of these include a lack of peripheral vision, depth perception, and contrast when everything and everyone is the same temperature. In this episode, Mike Dugan, Bill Gustin, and other members of the team examine how to overcome some of those limitations. They will also reflect on the upcoming 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on America.

Join us live on Fire Engineering’s Facebook at 1 p.m. Eastern on September 8, 2021, or watch this space for the discussion.

