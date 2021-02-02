Humpday Hangout: Portable Monitor Master Stream Devices

On this week’s Humpday Hangout, Mike Dugan, Bill Gustin, and the rest of the team take a look at relatively small, single 2 1/- inch inlet master stream devices. Some departments mount them on an apparatus tailboard, already connected to the hose load. Other departments carry them in a compartment connected to one or two sections of 2 1/2- or 3-inch hose. This week’s special guest is Jimmy Davis, captain with the Chicago (IL) Fire Department.

Join us live on Fire Engineering’s Facebook at 1 p.m. Eastern on February 10, 2021, or watch this space for the discussion.

