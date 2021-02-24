Humpday Hangout: San Antonio Bailout, Dust in Fire Stations

On this week’s Humpday Hangout, hosts Frank Ricci and P.J. Norwood will speak with guests about two different topics: a bailout at a 2018 fire in San Antonio, Texas, and recent research regarding chemicals found at fire stations.

First the panel will speak to Joshua “Chili” Rodriguez and Logan Huesing of the San Antonio (TX) Fire Department about a flashover and bailout situation at a fire.

Then the group will speak with Anna Young, a postdoctoral researcher in chemical exposure science at the Harvard Chan School of Public Health. They will be discussing her recently published study on toxic chemicals and dust in Massachusetts fire stations.

Join us live on Fire Engineering’s Facebook at 1 p.m. Eastern on February 24, 2021, or watch this space for the discussion.

