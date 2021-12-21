Humpday Hangout: Taking Off the Cape

On this week’s Humpday Hangout, Frank Ricci and P.J. Norwood talk with guest Patrick J. Kenny, retired Illinois fire chief, about his perceived failure as a leader in his most cherished duty, that of being a protector. The chief will offer his insights on understanding and embracing the limitations of leadership—your cape—so that we can serve those suffering from mental illness, enhance your leadership, and enrich your life.

Join us live on Fire Engineering’s Facebook at 1 p.m. Eastern on December 22 2021, or watch this space for the discussion.



ALSO

Humpday Hangout: Victor S. Angry

Humpday Hangout: Fireground Search

Humpday Hangout: Fire Officers and the PIO’s Role

Humpday Hangout: Lawyers, Guns, and Money