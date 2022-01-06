Humpday Hangout: The Booster Line

Do booster lines have a bad reputation that they don’t deserve? To keep firefighters from using booster lines for fire in structures, some fire departments have taken booster reels off of existing apparatus and are ordering new rigs without them. But is this an issue with a booster line’s limited suppression capabilities or a discipline and training problem?

In this week’s Humpday Hangout, Mike Dugan, Bill Gustin, and other members of the panel discuss the origin of booster lines, why some applications involving booster lines may be problematic, and what their department’s policy is on their use.

Join us live on Fire Engineering’s Facebook at 1 p.m. Eastern on January 12, 2022, or watch this space for the discussion.

