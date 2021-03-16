Humpday Hangout: The Core Values of the Fire Service

In this week’s Humpday Hangout, hosts Rick Lasky and Terry McGrath talk with their guests about about the core values of the fire service and the “Lewisville Fire Department Creed.” The panel—including John Salka, Scott Thompson, and Bobby Halton—tackle this topic along with Chief Mark McNeal and Assistant Chief Mark Richards from Lewisville, Texas.

Join us live on Fire Engineering’s Facebook at 1 p.m. Eastern on March 17, 2021, or watch this space for the discussion.

