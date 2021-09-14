Humpday Hangout: The Role of the Pump Operator

Humpday Hangout

Hosts Rick Lasky and Terry McGrath and the rest of the panel are joined by Paul Watlington, battalion chief of training with the Burlington (NC) Fire Department, for a discussion on the vital role the pump operator plays in the successful fire attack.

Fireground Pump Operations: Mastering the Panel

Join us live on Fire Engineering’s Facebook at 1 p.m. Eastern on September 15, 2021, or watch this space for the discussion.

ALSO

Humpday Hangout: Fire in America

Humpday Hangout: Formal Mentoring for the Modern Fire Service

Humpday Hangout: Fire Station Safety and Security

Humpday Hangout: Why Are You Here?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display