Humpday Hangout: Tragedy at 333 East 181st Street in the Bronx

On Sunday, January 9, 2022, members of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) operated on scene of a five-alarm fire at 333 East 181 Street in the Bronx. The fire killed 17 people and numerous others were injured, making this one of the deadliest fires to take place in New York City.

Fire marshals determined the cause of the fire was a malfunctioning space heater. The door to the fire apartment was left open as the occupants escaped. According to FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro, the smoke extended the entire height of the building. Firefighters found victims on every floor and in stairwells and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest. Thirty-two people were transported to hospitals in life-threatening condition.

In this week’s Humpday Hangout, Rick Lasky, Scott Thompson, Terry McGrath, and John Salka review the chain of events that led to this horrible disaster and the heroics by the FDNY that followed.

Join us live on Fire Engineering’s Facebook at 1 p.m. Eastern on January 19, 2022, or watch this space for the discussion.

