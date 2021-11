Ricky Riley and the rest of the crew talk firefighter training with Chief Kevin Cowperthwait of the Christiana (DE) Fire Company.

Join us live on Fire Engineering’s Facebook at 1 p.m. Eastern on December 1, 2021, or watch this space for the discussion.

