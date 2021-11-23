Humpday Hangout: Victor S. Angry

On this week’s Humpday Hangout, Frank Ricci and P.J. Norwood speak with Neabsco (VA) District Supervisor Victor S. Angry about his career, life, and book. Supervisor Angry is the former Command Sergeant Major (CSM) of the entire Army National Guard. He has been a volunteer firefighter for the past 10 years, and currently serves as the Neabsco District Supervisor in Prince William County, Virginia. He was the first African-American to be appointed as the CSM of the Army National Guard and also the first African-American to be elected to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

Join us live on Fire Engineering’s Facebook at 1 p.m. Eastern on November 24, 2021, or watch this space for the discussion.

