Anniston (AL) Fire Lieutenant Dies Following COVID-19 Hospitalization

Howard Koplowitz

al.com

(MCT)

Justin Roberts, a lieutenant with the Anniston Fire Department, died Thursday night, nearly a week after he was placed on a ventilator while battling COVID-19.

Roberts, a nearly 20-year veteran of the department, died Thursday at Regional Medical Center in Anniston, said Anniston Fire Department Assistant Chief Johnnie Phelps.

“With heavy hearts, we ask that you please keep Lt. Robert’s family in your prayers. He lost his battle with COVID this morning,” the department said in a Facebook post Thursday night. “He loved his family, the fire service, and his country. He impacted Anniston Fire Department in such a profound way that we could never give it justice. He was a GREAT Firefighter, a great friend, and an all around great person. He will be greatly missed.”

On Friday, Roberts was placed on a ventilator at RMC, the fire department said in Facebook post.

A GoFundMe page was created Monday by the Anniston fire department union, among others, to help Roberts’ family as he battled COVID-19. As of Thursday night, nearly $9,000 has been raised.

Roberts is survived by his wife, Michelle, and a son, Jake.

Also on Thursday, Alabama added nearly 3,900 COVID-19 cases, and 2,731 people were hospitalized with the virus.

©2021 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit al.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.