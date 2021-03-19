APS Radio: Anne and Mike Gagliano

In this episode, host Jim Burneka talks with Anne and Mike Gagliano and focuses on the topic of their book Challenges of the Firefighter Marriage.
More from Jim Burneka: https://firefightercancerconsultants.com/the-25-live/
RELATED
National Fireman’s Journal: Anne and Mike Gagliano
Firefighter Marriage: Divorce Is Not the End
Podcast: Challenges of the Firefighter Marriage
Marriage: The Best Health Supplement of All
ALSO
APS Radio: Ariel Wittenberg on PFAS and Fire Gear
APS Radio: Sleep Specialist Allison Brager
APS Radio: IAFF Resolutions and PFAS