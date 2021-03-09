APS Radio: Ariel Wittenberg on PFAS and Fire Gear

This episode features APS Radio host Jim Burneka talking with Ariel Wittenberg from E&E News. Ariel discusses her recent in-depth articles on PFAS in firefighter personal protective equipment (PPE).
Her articles can be viewed at:
https://www.eenews.net/greenwire/2021/02/16/stories/1063725187
https://www.eenews.net/stories/1063725299
More from Jim Burneka: https://firefightercancerconsultants.com/the-25-live/
