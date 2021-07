APS Radio/YouTube

Dan Noonan of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) talks with host Jim Burneka about his involvement in the 1975 New York Telephone Exchange Fire and how it set the stage for better medical monitoring on large-scale incidents.

More from Jim: https://firefightercancerconsultants.com/the-25-live/

