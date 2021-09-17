APS Radio: Firefighter Reproductive Health and Maternity Policies

A discussion on the reproductive issues facing female firefighters, including maternity policies in fire departments
Host Jim Burneka speaks with Dr. Sara Jahnke, Heather Buren from San Francisco Local 798, Stephanie White from Fairfax Local 2068 and centers on firefighter reproductive issues and the lack of adequate maternity/family policies throughout the fire service.
Women in Fire: https://www.womeninfire.org
The Beltane Guild: https://www.thebeltaneguild.org
More from Jim: https://firefightercancerconsultants.com/the-25-live/
