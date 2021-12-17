APS Radio: Jo Terry

In this episode, host Jim Burneka speaks with Jo Terry from the Chip Terry Fund. Chip was an Assistant Chief for the Covington (KY) Fire Department. Jo discusses Chip’s struggles with PTSD that ultimately led to his suicide in 2017. As a result, Jo created the Chip Terry Fund to help other first responders and their families with behavioral health awareness and support.
