Host Jim Burneka speaks with Neil McMillan from Ottawa Firefighters Local 162 and Nantucket (MA) Fire Department Deputy Chief Sean Mitchell. They discuss the recently released Public Comments for NFPA 1971 TIA 1594.

Read the comments here.

More from Jim: https://firefightercancerconsultants.com/the-25-live/

Audio only below.

