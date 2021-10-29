AR Assistant Chief Dies After Brush Truck Overturns

The U.S. Fire Administration reported on the death of the assistant chief of the Mandeville Volunteer Fire Department in Texarkana, Arkansas, who died in a fire apparatus accident.

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, Assistant Chief Lucas Stephenson, 25, was responding to a motor vehicle accident on Arkansas Highway 296 when the brush truck he was driving overturned numerous times. He passed away at the scene. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

FirefighterNation: Mandeville (AR) Assistant Fire Chief Dead After Brush Truck Overturns

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display