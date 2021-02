A battalion chief with the Little Rock (AR) Fire Department has passed away after falling ill while on the fireground, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

On Saturday, February 13, 2021, Battalion Chief Edward Karriem, 41, was the commanding officer at the scene of a residential fire. He was found unresponsive in his vehicle and firefighters immediately performed CPR. He was then transported to the hospital where he later passed away. The cause of his death is under investigation.