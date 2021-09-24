AR Fire Lieutenant Dies After Contracting COVID-19

A fire lieutenant with the North Little Rock (AR) Fire Department has passed away after contracting the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Lieutenant Scott Chassells, 48, responded to several medical incidents during which he encountered COVID-19 positive patients and patients with COVID-19-like symptoms. Lieutenant Chassells subsequently contracted the virus and started showing symptoms on August 15, 2021. He passed away from complications due to the virus on September 18, 2021.