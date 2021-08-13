Burlington (CT) Firefighter Dies After Falling Ill at Fire Scene

A young Burlington (CT) firefighter died after falling ill while operating at a three-alarm fire at an historic building in New Hartford, Connecticut.

The U.S. Fire Administration reported that on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, Firefighter/EMT Colin McFadden, 26, suffered a medical emergency while operating at the scene of a large residential structure fire in New Hartford. He was immediately taken to the John Dempsey Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. During treatment, it was discovered that he had leukemia, a previously undiagnosed condition, which caused his sudden illness. Firefighter/EMT McFadden passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

The fire occurred at the the 124-year-old New Hartford House, which was home to 16 apartments and a half-dozen businesses and compelled the response of numerous area fire companies.

