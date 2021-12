Chicago Firefighter Dies from Injuries Sustained in Fire

It is my sad duty to report the passing of Chicago Firefighter/EMT Mashawn Plummer of Engine 94 who was inured in a fire on Mamora. He joined CFD in December of last year he is 30 years old. (Langford) pic.twitter.com/woqHE7TNa7 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 21, 2021

A Chicago firefighter has died from injuries he sustained in the line of duty last week, according to reports.

CBS reports that Firefighter Mashawn Plummer, 30, died Tuesday after being critically injured in the fire at 3138 N. Marmora Ave on December 16, 2021.

ABC 7: Chicago firefighter dies days after being critically injured fighting Belmont Central apartment fire

Another person also died in the fire, and another was critically injured.

