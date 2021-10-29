CO Fire Captain Responding to Fire Call Killed in Crash

A young firefighter with the Yuma (CO) Volunteer Fire Department was killed in a crash while responding to an emergency call, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

On Thursday, October 21, 2021, Captain Darcy Stallings, 34, was responding to a residential fire call in his privately owned vehicle, when he was involved in a rear-end crash with a tractor trailer. He passed away at the scene of the accident.

Subsequently, another Yuma County firefighter, Firefighter Larry Wyant of the Joes Fire Department, was en route to the service for Captain Stallings when he responded to a field fire. Firefighter Wyant died after being overrun by flames, reports say.