Dublin Fire Brigade 9/11 Commemorative Coin to Support Friends of Firefighters

Designed by fire photography site Fire-Ireland.com, the Dublin Fire Brigade September 11th commemorative coin honors those who died on 9/11 as well as those who have died of illness related to their work in the World Trade Center rescue and recovery efforts. To date, more than 257 Fire Department of New York (FDNY) members have died of World Trade Center related illnesses.

When you purchase the Dublin Fire Brigade September 11th commemorative coin, you are directly supporting the continuation of free, confidential counseling, peer support and wellness services for active and retired FDNY firefighters and their families at Friends of Firefighters. Friends of Firefighters is a 501c3 not-for-profit that was born within days of September 11th, providing meals for exhausted rescue workers, facilitating support at funerals and memorials, and ultimately listening and responding to firefighters’ request for mental health and wellness services.

In this 20th anniversary year, please consider purchasing a coin to help Friends of Firefighters continue its mission of serving NYC’s Bravest and their families.

A limited supply of the coin remains, but you can still place an order at ww.friendsoffirefighters.org/store. Thank you for your support.