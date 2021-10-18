Firefighter Dies by Suicide at PA Fire Station

Jenna Wise

A 25-year-old Swatara Township firefighter killed herself in her bunk room this week, police said.

The woman, who was a live-in firefighter for Swatara Fire & Rescue Station 91, was found dead around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in her room on the 1200 block of Ober Street, according to Swatara Township police.

Police said support personnel assisted officers and firefighters at the scene.

The woman’s identity is not being released out of respect for her family, police said.

In a Saturday news release, police said, “Please keep the victim’s family and Swatara Fire & Rescue in your thoughts and prayers.”

