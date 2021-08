A Georgia firefighter has passed away after getting the coronavirus, according to a report from the U.S. Fire Administration.

Firefighter/EMT Timothy Watson, 48, with the Barrow County Emergency Services responded to a possible cardiac arrest where numerous individuals, including the patient, had COVID-19. The exposure reported took place on June 13, 2021.

Firefighter/EMT Watson subsequently contracted the virus and passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021.