Health and Wellness for Women in the Fire Service

This webcast is based on the U.S. Fire Administration study “Emerging Issues for Women in the Fire Service.” Topics include cardiac health, cancer, and behavioral and mental health. You will be presented with the results of recent studies by the Women’s Biomonitoring Collaborative, including attention-grabbing resources meant to inspire firefighters about the importance of post-incident decon. Discussion will cover also the impacts of culture, harassment and bullying, mental health, and suicide among women in the fire service. The featured topics are informative for all attendees, regardless of gender.
