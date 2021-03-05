Kokomo (IN) Fire Captain Dies of COVID-19

Kim Dunlap

Kokomo Tribune, Ind.

(MCT)

Mar. 5—The Kokomo Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own as active firefighter Martin Meyers passed away Thursday afternoon after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.

The news of his death immediately broke out across social media, with messages of condolence to Meyers’ family and friends, as well as the department he’s worked with for several years.

“It is with deepest regret and sorrow that we share the LODD [line of duty death] of our brother, Captain Marty Meyers,” KFD wrote on their Facebook page Thursday evening. “Marty fought a hard fight to overcome his illness but ultimately passed away this afternoon. Please pray for his family and our department.”

The post was accompanied by a picture of Meyers’ uniform, complete with his helmet and jacket, outside the fire station where he worked.

Meyers, 50, had been in the intensive care unit due to complications with COVID-19 since last month, and members of the community took part in a prayer vigil Wednesday night in a collective show of support.

Funeral arrangements are still pending.

